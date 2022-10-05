Alexa
Taiwan minister sees 2022 economic growth stay above 3%

Export slowdown likely to push GDP growth below 3.76%

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/05 15:38
The NDC minister sees economic growth between 3% and 3.76% for 2022. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The economy will grow by less than the 3.76% predicted by the government in 2022, but still by more than 3%, National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said Wednesday (Oct. 5).

He named the slowdown in export growth as the reason why the forecast from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) was unlikely to become reality, CNA reported.

As the fourth quarter of this year might show a weak performance of the economy, Kung recommended a strengthening of domestic consumption as a remedy. Nevertheless, he rejected suggestions by opposition lawmakers to hand out cash to the public as inefficient, as many people would rather save money than spend it.

While the gross domestic product (GDP) was still likely to grow by more than 3% in 2022, Kung said he was unable to be more precise and reply to questions from lawmakers about whether growth would stay above 3.5%.

Turning to the consumer price index (CPI), the minister agreed with the DGBAS forecast that inflation would stay under 3% for the year. The figure for August was 2.66%, while in September the government expected inflation will remain above 2%, though the result for the year was unlikely to be much higher.
