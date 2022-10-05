Taiwan adds 54,874 local COVID cases, reports youngest case to date

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 54,874 local COVID cases on Wednesday (Oct. 5), 55 imported cases, and 48 deaths.

The number of local cases increased by 13.3% compared to the same period last week.

At Wednesday's press briefing, Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, confirmed the country's youngest local infection and severe case — a male infant, whose mother tested positive four days before her premature labor on Sept. 28. The newborn tested negative on the day of birth, but tested positive the next day. The boy was born weighing less than 1,500 grams and developed infections and respiratory distress syndrome on his second day of life.

The newborn tested negative on Oct. 4 and his health condition has stabilized after taking antibiotic treatment. The boy is still staying in the neonatal intensive care unit with respiratory support. As of today, the country has recorded a total of 236 severe cases in children.

Local cases

Local cases included 25,473 males and 29,380 females, with the genders of 21 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 11,234 cases, followed by 7,018 in Taichung City, 6,351 in Taipei City, 6,028 in Taoyuan City, 5,179 in Kaohsiung City, 3,614 in Tainan City, 2,777 in Changhua County, 1,495 in Hsinchu County, 1,364 in Miaoli County, 1,299 in Pingtung County, 1,274 in Hsinchu City, 1,232 Yunlin County, 1,219 in Yilan County, 1,047 in Keelung City, 902 in Chiayi County, 777 in Nantou County, 737 in Hualien County, 554 in Chiayi City, 447 in Taitung County, 158 in Kinmen County, 145 in Penghu County, and 23 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 48 deaths announced on Wednesday included 28 males and 20 females ranging in age from their 40s to 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 44 of them had a history of chronic disease, and 32 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis and death ranged from June 1 to Oct. 1.

Imported cases

The 55 imported cases included 31 males and 24 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 6,685,516 cases, of which 6,650,328 were local and 35,134 were imported. So far, 11,280 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.