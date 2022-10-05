SiteMinder Research Shows Travel is Returning and Intent to Spend is Strong, Despite Rising Costs

The new Traveller is digital savvy, strongly influenced by social media and more inclined to combine work and leisure in their travel.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 5 October 2022 - A survey of more than 8,000 travellers globally, including 2,461 travellers in China, Indonesia and Thailand, reveals a growing appetite for overseas travel as countries reopen, that hasn't been dampened by rising living costs.Across the 3 countries polled in Asia Pacific, 71% of travellers in China and 56% in both Indonesia and Thailand, said that inflation had "no impact" to "moderate impact" in their decision when planning and evaluating the cost of travel. Respondents who cite a "moderate impact" also stated that cheap accommodation rates are not the most important factor when booking their travel.The annual Changing Traveller Report 2022 by SiteMinder (ASX:SDR), the world's leading hotel commerce platform , also found that about half of respondents – 48% of travellers in China and Thailand and 52% of travellers in Indonesia – intend to travel "internationally or domestically" over the next 12 months. Millennials (age 26 to 41) form the largest segment who plan to travel, accounting for 58% of travellers in Indonesia, followed by 56% in China and 52% in Thailand.As the largest accommodation-specific traveller survey globally, insights from SiteMinder's 2022 Changing Traveller Report showed that:Sankar Narayan, Managing Director and CEO of SiteMinder, said, "We can see that optimism is returning from travellers to the tourism sector, and there is demand for travel as travel restrictions and health concerns abate across the world. Despite inflation and rising costs, travellers are reporting they are undeterred and do not intend to cancel their travel plans, which is a positive sign for accommodation industry resilience and travel globally, particularly in Asia."The long-awaited recovery of travel has also emerged with a new type of traveller, who has higher expectations from hotels and their travel experiences than ever. We can see that, more than ever, travellers now have ambitions to book, travel, work, connect, and experience the world with the greatest flexibility and security possible."The extensive report also extensively uncovers five key travel trends set to inform and inspire the accommodation and tourism industry:Explore SiteMinder's interactive hotel experience to gain more insights and to read the full report.Powered by Kantar, in August 2022, SiteMinder undertook a survey of 8,182 travellers aged over 18 years in August, 2022, in 10 markets, including Australia, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, Thailand, UK, USA. Respondents were asked 25 accommodation-specific questions, and were split up by gender, generation, location (urban, suburban, rural), travel plans, work plans and the type of accommodation they plan to stay in next. The data was supplemented with reports and data from McKinsey & Company, Deloitte, Paysafe, and others.Hashtag: #SiteMinder

