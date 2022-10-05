Alexa
American singer Lauv lands in Taiwan for Spaceport concert

Spaceport event also features HyunA, Dawn, Jay Park

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/05 11:20
Lauv. (Lauren Dunn photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American singer Ari Staprans Leff, who goes by the stage name Lauv, on Tuesday (Oct. 4) arrived in Taiwan in preparation for a concert festival that will be held over the weekend in Taipei City.

Lauv announced his arrival on Tuesday in Taiwan for the Spaceport carnival, which will be held from Oct. 8-10 at Dajia Riverside Park in Taipei's Zhongshan District. In addition to Lauv, other major international acts include HyunA, Dawn, Jay Park, W&W, Vini Vici, PH1, along with 50 other domestic and foreign acts.

The music and art carnival will include performances by DJs from South Korea, the U.S., the Netherlands, and Israel with a multiverse theme divided into seven planets. Music genres covered include pop, electronic music, hip hop, and "bands."

In addition to the international acts are local musicians such as Wu Tsing-Fong (吳青峰), Dominique Choy (蔡詩芸), Julia Wu (吳卓源), OSN (高爾宣), Shou Lou (婁峻碩), Patrick Brasca (派偉俊), Ray Huang (黃霆睿), Vicky Chen (陳忻玥), Ring (琳誼), Atom Boyz (原子少年), Flesh Juicer (血肉果汁機), Mixer (麋先生), PA PUN BAND (怕胖團), J.Sheon, Aden Wang, DJ PEI PEI, KINGCHAIN, DJ Junior, SOWUT, and many others.

The venue will also feature vendors selling trendy clothing, literary and artistic works, creative crafts, as well as food and beverage companies. MasterXP is co-sponsoring the event to run an e-sports competition and an "interstellar church" check-in device.

For more information about the event, check the Spaceport Facebook page.
