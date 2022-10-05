Alexa
Taipei Metro station transformed into organic farm

  138
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/05 11:10
Metro Fresh vegetable farm. (Taipei Metro photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The MRT Nanjing Fuxing station in Taipei has become an unlikely choice for vegetable farming as Taipei Metro seeks to provide conveniences for commuters beyond transportation.

An organic farm was inaugurated last week at the station where the Songshan-Xindian Line and Wenhu Line converge. Titled “Metro Fresh,” the zone grows vegetables in a tech-enabled environment that ensures well-controlled humidity, temperatures, and other factors touted as an approach to unpolluted and healthy plant cultivation.

The greens and fresh salads will be put up for sale on the third floor of the MRT station. The farming zone also serves educational purposes, allowing elementary school students to learn about environmental technologies and improve ESG awareness, according to the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation.

This follows the establishment of a Metro Corner and Metro Shop at the transportation hub earlier this year that sell products from foods to essential oils to meet the everyday needs of people living a fast-paced life. It is part of Taipei Metro’s initiative to develop the lifestyle business.

Separately, the MRT Nanjing Fuxing station is presenting an augmented reality (AR) show where riders can see floating dinosaurs and sea creatures like jellyfish on the platform. Simply scan a QR code in the metro network and download the AR Plaza POP application to enjoy the experience.

