American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|98
|61
|.616
|_
|y-Toronto
|91
|69
|.569
|7½
|y-Tampa Bay
|86
|74
|.538
|12½
|Baltimore
|82
|78
|.513
|16½
|Boston
|76
|84
|.475
|22½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|90
|70
|.563
|_
|Chicago
|80
|80
|.500
|10
|Minnesota
|77
|83
|.481
|13
|Detroit
|66
|93
|.415
|23½
|Kansas City
|65
|95
|.406
|25
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|104
|56
|.650
|_
|y-Seattle
|87
|72
|.547
|16½
|Los Angeles
|73
|87
|.456
|31
|Texas
|66
|93
|.415
|37½
|Oakland
|58
|102
|.363
|46
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
Toronto 5, Baltimore 1, 8 innings
N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 1
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 2
Philadelphia 3, Houston 0
Detroit 4, Seattle 3
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:05 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Seattle, 6:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 15-8) at Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2), 4 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-4) at Texas (Otto 6-10), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 4-11) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 4-9) at Cleveland (Civale 4-6), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Varland 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 3-5), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 11-7) at Boston (Pivetta 10-12), 4:10 p.m.
No games scheduled