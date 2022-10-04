Casa Minerals Concludes First Phase Drill Program at the Congress Gold Mine, and Successfully Intersects Congress and Niagara Vein Structures in All Targeted Areas

Vancouver, Canada - Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2022 - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTC Pink: CASXF) (FSE: OCM) (the "Company or "Casa") is pleased to announce it has successfully completed the first phase diamond drilling, totaling 6,828 feet, at its Congress gold deposit located in Martinez Mining District of Yavapai County, Arizona.



Drilling intersected newly discovered vein structures, as well as the formerly productive Congress and Niagara veins. The initial phase of drilling was designed to improve historic data and to generate updated information on the geology and mineralization of the Congress Gold Mine gold-bearing structures. Distinct veining structures were encountered as expected, as well as previously unrecorded veins. The veins have been carefully mapped, measured, and sampled to be assayed and that data will be used in the future resource evaluation.



Casa Minerals president and CEO Mr. Farshad Shirvani commented, "We are very encouraged by the completion of this first phase of drilling. The Company's objective is to advance the Congress Mine with multi-stage exploration and development programs. This initial drilling advances Casa toward re-establishing the Congress Gold Mine as a potentially producing gold mine once again."



Casa's HQ diamond drill program was guided by a Registered Professional Geologist who supervised drilling operations, assumed custody of drill cores, and managed core processing and sampling. Core samples are being analysed at an independent ISO-9000 certified commercial analytical laboratory, and results will be released following receipt and confirmation.



Ten drill holes with a total length of 6,828 ft were drilled with majority on the Congress and Queen of the Hills Claim blocks. Locations and other details are presented in Table 1. True thicknesses have not been determined and are presented as measured in cores.





Hole East (m) North (m) Elev. (m) Azimuth Inclination Length (ft) Remarks CGC-001 329060 3786521 1023 0 -90 498 3 veins recorded: longest vein core length is 13 ft. CGC-002 329068 3786529 1023 225 -50 245 3 veins recorded: longest vein core length is 20 ft. CGC-003 329217 3786324 1045 0 -90 757 1 vein recorded with 27 ft. CGC-004 329217 3786326 1045 225 -50 420 2 veins recorded: longest vein core length is 40 ft. CGC-005 329370 3786165 1100 0 -90 1,197 12 veins recorded: longest vein core length is 16 ft. CGC-006 329372 3786160 1099 270 -50 483 1 vein recorded with 28 ft. CGC-007 329920 3786384 1070 0 -90 928 5 veins recorded: longest vein core length is 26 ft. CGC-008 329920 3786386 1070 160 -50 750 6 veins recorded: longest vein core length is 33 ft. CGC-009 329850 3786182 1045 0 -90 800 18 veins recorded: longest vein core length is 80 ft. CGC-010 329850 3786184 1045 190 -50 750 5 veins recorded: longest vein core length is 29 ft.

The following map illustrates the location of drill holes and observed vein intercepts.Map 1. Property, Drill Holes and InterceptsTo view an enhanced version of Map 1, please visit:1- The vein thickness is combined for each drill hole.2- Veining is based on visual observations, assays pending.Table 2. Tabulation of vein observations.