British Chamber of Commerce in Taipei honors leading responsible businesses

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The British Chamber of Commerce in Taipei (BCCTaipei) has recently hosted the Better Business Awards (BBA) where they gave recognition to leading responsible businesses at the Regent Taipei Hotel, according to a press release issued by BCCTaipei.

BCCTaipei presented awards in seven categories: Business Leader of the Year, Climate Champion, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Diversity, Green Energy, Innovation for Wellbeing, and Social Enterprise.

The ceremony was opened by John Dennis, Representative at the British Office in Taipei, and Emile Chang, CEO of InvesTaiwan, followed by keynote speaker Yao Ching-yu (饒慶鈺), director-general of the Secretariat of New Taipei City Government.

As a cornerstone event dedicated to acknowledging and celebrating responsible local businesses, all award candidates and sponsors are based in Taiwan and have evidenced diligent efforts and commitment to CSR in their respective industries.

In line with BCCTaipei’s core values, the BBA is an acknowledgment of responsible businesses that look beyond corporate profits. In the last six years, the increase in the number of applicants has prompted BCCTaipei to expand its categories of awards to a total of seven, as societal and environmental issues are becoming an important part of how local businesses should operate here in Taiwan today.

“Taiwan and the U.K. enjoy a strong and vibrant trade relationship where we not only celebrate business successes but also share ideas and best practices. We are delighted to see that Taiwan and the U.K. have aligned values, which is so clearly demonstrated through all the businesses nominated tonight," Dennis said. “Environmental, social and governance practices have become integral to businesses that wish to maintain a high global standing and attractiveness for investment.”

Among the 21 finalists, 14 are Taiwanese companies. Carl Blundon, Chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce, added, “It's great to note that the majority of the finalists, while having well-known names, are not currently British Chamber members.”