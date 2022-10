ATP World Tour Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships Results

Tuesday At Ariake Coliseum Tokyo Purse: $1,953,285 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor TOKYO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships at Ariake Coliseum (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Alex de Minaur (6), Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Kaichi Uchida, Japan, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (2), 6-3.

Borna Coric (9), Croatia, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Daniel Evans (8), Britain, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-7 (3), 6-1, 6-4.

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Casper Ruud (1), Norway, 6-3, 6-3.

Rio Noguchi, Japan, def. Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (1).

Nick Kyrgios (5), Australia, def. Chun Hsin Tseng, Taiwan, 6-3, 6-1.

Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, def. Sho Shimabukuro, Japan, 7-6 (2), 6-2.