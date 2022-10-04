Taipei Children's Amusement Park offers discounts and specials during National Day holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Children's Amusement Park will give discounts and specials to visitors who were born on the National Day (Oct. 10) or in the month of October as well as to visitors whose birthdays do not fall in the month of October during the National Day holiday from Saturday (Oct. 8) to Monday, according to a press release issued by Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) on Tuesday (Oct. 4).

Visitors who present an ID that shows they were born on Oct. 10 will be given a one-day Fun pass for free, which will allow them unlimited rides on large amusement facilities Nos. 1-13 in the park, the release said.

In addition, visitors who present an ID with an October birthday can enjoy the NT$100 (US$3.20) one-day Fun pass deal, which is a 50% discount, during the upcoming three-day holiday.

Visitors who were not born in October can still purchase a one-day Fun pass for NT$150, a 25% discount. TRTC reminds the public that the one-day pass has to be used on the same day it is purchased.

The opening time of the amusement park has been extended for the holiday. The park will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

For more information, contact either TRTC's 24-hour customer service hotline at (02) 218-12345 or the 1999 Taipei Citizen Hotline (Callers outside of Taipei, dial 02-27208889), or visit the company's website.