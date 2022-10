Tuesday At National Tennis Center Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Purse: $1,900,000 Surface: Hardcourt indoor NUR-SULTAN, KAZAKHSTAN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Astana Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Maxime Cressy, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Pavel Kotov, Russia, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4.

Luca Nardi, Italy, def. Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

David Goffin, Belgium, def. Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, 7-5, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Jan Zielinski and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (4), Britain, 7-6 (2), 6-3.