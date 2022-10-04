Defense minister says Taiwan committed to own military buildup

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) on Tuesday (Oct. 4) stressed that Taiwan would continue its military buildup on its own even if the U.S. Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 was passed.

During a Legislative budgetary meeting, Independent Legislator Huang Kuo-shu (黃國書) asked Chiu during a Legislative Yuan budget discussion how the American bill would help Taiwan and whether it would increase arms purchases if it was passed, CNA reported.

Chiu said he is happy to see American support but emphasized each country has its own strategy for weapons development and war preparations. He said there will be no change in Taiwan’s efforts to boost its defense capability.

If Taiwan does accept any foreign capital for its military, it will be used properly, the minister said.

Huang brought up the increased frequency of Chinese military planes and ships and said this has prompted the U.S. to be more attentive to China’s regional aggression.

Chiu pointed out that these activities have “now become the new normal." In the past few months, there have been significant changes in frequency, quantity, and scope of incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, he said.

The minister said that the Taiwan military has responded accordingly and maintained a level of flexibility because its tactics are not static and are currently being adjusted.

Additionally, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said that under the leadership of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Taiwan-U.S. ties are rock-solid. He added Taiwan does not seek war but will not back down from one and that it strives to uphold freedom, democracy, and the Taiwanese way of life.

Last week, the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee introduced the House version of the Taiwan Policy Act to bolster Taiwan’s defense and update American policy toward Taiwan.

The bill requires the U.S. to sell Taiwan weapons “conducive to deterring acts of aggression” and to enable the East Asian democracy to formulate a strategy to counter acts of coercion.

The proposed legislation authorizes up to US$6.5 billion (NT$ 207 billion) in Foreign Military Financing over five fiscal years, based on Taiwan “increasing non-personnel defense spending.” It also supports Taiwan’s participation in U.N.-affiliated organizations and encourages free trade with the nation.