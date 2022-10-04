Signs that would show China readying Taiwan invasion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A former CIA analysis has created a list of key indicators that would be clearly observable if China was preparing a full-scale invasion of Taiwan.

In an article published by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the author, John Culver, lays out the telltale signs that would indicate China was preparing to invade Taiwan. Culver's assessment is based on what military preparations would be observable 18 to 24 months before a People's Liberation Army (PLA) invasion of Taiwan.

According to Culver, one of the first noticeable signs at least one year before "D-Day" would be an increased stockpiling of ballistic, cruise, anti-air, and air-to-air missiles, as well as rockets to soften up coastal areas. Commercial satellite imagery could be used to monitor the presence of new missile installations and the production of munitions.

Culver pointed out that China would take over measures to shield its economy, military, and key sectors from disruptions and sanctions. Steps Beijing could be seen taking would be imposing stronger capital controls, locking up foreign financial assets in China, and swift liquidation and repatriation of Chinese assets overseas.

There would also be a stockpiling of emergency supplies, suspension of key exports, steps taken to reduce demand or ration goods, and prioritization of key inputs for military manufacturing. International travel restrictions would be imposed on Chinese elites and "high-priority workers."

Culver writes that Beijing would also seek to prepare the population mentally for a protracted war that would include the deaths of tens of thousands of troops and civilian casualties from U.S. and Taiwan retaliatory assaults. However, the analyst noted that if 2024 was the target date for war, there would have been signs by now, but there have not, meaning that a conflict is unlikely next year.

Six to 12 months before a PLA invasion, China would likely impose stop loss measures to prevent the demobilization of enlisted personnel and officers. Culver argued that Beijing would have already announced such measures by now if an invasion was in the works for 2024.

Three to six months prior to the invasion, the PLA would end most regular training in favor of carrying out maintenance on all major equipment. He asserted that the PLA would work to enhance its ability to rearm, resupply, and repair warships and warplanes away from bases in the Taiwan Strait, which would be more vulnerable to attack from U.S. and Taiwanese forces.

Activity by the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) would step up significantly as it replaced electric batteries in non-nuclear submarines and stepped up training on loading missiles, torpedoes, and ammunition on its entire fleet. Culvert stated that the PLA's Eastern and Southern Theater Commands would start implementing measures not normally seen in regular drills, such as setting up field hospitals, launching blood drives, and moving mobile command posts to concealed areas.

He theorized that the PLA would place all forces, even those far from Taiwan, on alert, and troops would be taken off leave and assigned to their bases or vessels. Military air and chartered flights would ferry material and senior officers to key points under the Eastern Theater Command, while aircraft enthusiasts would notice a significant disruption to passenger and cargo flights.

Three to four months before war in the Taiwan Strait began, China would issue mobilization orders for the first time since its war with Vietnam in 1979. "Provincial military-civilization mobilization committees would commandeer commercial ships, roll-on/roll-off vehicle transport ships, large car ferries, aircraft, trains, trucks — everything relevant to a war effort, for preparation prior to conflict, and then throughout," wrote Culver.

Large numbers of people would be mobilized, including reservists, to protect civilian infrastructure, repair damage from U.S. air strikes, and prevent civil unrest and sabotage. Western companies would suffer significant disruptions to their supply chain as core transit lines and component makers were gearing up for war.

Culver explained that all of these preparations would be evident to Western governments and private firms and that if Beijing chose to wage war in the Taiwan Strait, "strategic surprise would be a casualty of the sheer scale of the undertaking." He predicted that if Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平) tried to launch a rapid assault instead, it would be even riskier than Russia's invasion of Ukraine both because it would be the "largest and farthest amphibious invasion in modern history" and it would also likely draw direct military involvement by the U.S. and other regional powers.