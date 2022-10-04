Alexa
Taiwan reports 5,000 passport applications per day ahead of border reopening

BOCA expects workload to surge up to Lunar New Year holidays

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/04 17:09
Passport applications have surged since the government announced it was ending the mandatory quarantine for arriving travelers. 

Passport applications have surged since the government announced it was ending the mandatory quarantine for arriving travelers.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Since the government announced it would end the COVID-19 quarantine for arrivals from overseas Oct. 13, the daily number of passport applications has surged to more than 5,000, the Bureau of Consular Affairs (BOCA) said Tuesday (Oct. 4).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) department expected the surge in applications will become even more numerous closer to next January’s Lunar New Year, traditionally a peak period for international travel.

At present, applicants might have to wait up to an hour before receiving their new passport at BOCA offices despite the mobilization of extra manpower, CNA reported. Officials encouraged members of the public to use a new website in order to insure quicker service.

The pace of applications more than doubled after the government made the announcement about the reopening of borders in late September, according to BOCA. The daily total rose to 5,891 applications on Monday (Oct. 3). Following a decline during the COVID pandemic, an estimated 3 million passports might need renewing, the report said.
border reopening
passports
passport application
Bureau of Consular Affairs
BOCA
MOFA
post-COVID era

