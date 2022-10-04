Slalom Welcomes Denis Gassmann as President and Country Leader for Germany

Currently in Munich, the global consulting firm plans to expand to Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, and Berlin

Denis Gassmann, President & Country Leade​r​, Slalom Germany

MUNICH, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 4 October 2022 -Slalom, the global business and technology consulting company, today announced Denis Gassmann has joined as President & Country Leader of its business in Germany. His arrival comes shortly after Slalom opened offices in Munich. With more than 25 years of experience in IT and technology & digital transformation, Denis joins Slalom from Accenture. In his two decades with his prior company, he held many leadership positions, most recently Managing Director - Industry Platforms Lead, Europe."All over the world, Slalom is guided by dedication to living our values and providing unmatched customer focus," says John Tobin, Slalom co-founder and Executive President, EMEA & APAC. "Denis has a reputation for building high-performing teams and bringing enormous passion for how technology can transform business. We are delighted to welcome him to our global leadership team."Slalom offers consulting and advisory services to local German clients in a range of industries, including Life Sciences, Media and Communications, Technology, Manufacturing, and Financial Services."Germany has the fourth largest economy in the world and its needs are rapidly expanding. Slalom has a unique people-first approach and expertise in using tech solutions to help our clients innovate, and we find our success by recruiting strong teams and delivering solutions to clients in new ways," said Denis.Denis is taking over from Heather Sneddon, the interim market leader for Slalom Germany. Slalom expects to hire up to 75 employees in its Munich office by the end of the year and plans to expand to other regional locations including Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, and Berlin.Hashtag: #Slalom

About Slalom

Slalom is a purpose-led, global business and technology consulting company. From strategy to implementation, our approach is fiercely human. In six countries and 43 markets, we deeply understand our customers—and their customers—to deliver practical, end-to-end solutions that drive meaningful impact. Backed by close partnerships with over 400 leading technology providers, our 13,000+ strong team helps people and organizations dream bigger, move faster, and build better tomorrows for all. We're honored to be consistently recognized as a great place to work, including being one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For seven years running. Learn more at slalom.com.



