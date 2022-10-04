Taiwan envoy to India Baushuan Ger says now is 'high time' for bilateral strategic cooperation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan-India cooperation has a "gargantuan, untapped well of potential," Taiwan’s representative to India Baushuan Ger (葛葆萱) said in an interview with the Press Trust of India published on Monday (Oct. 3).

"I believe now is high time for us to engage in strategic collaboration, with enhancing trade and technology cooperation being one of the most feasible areas to begin with," Ger said. He listed cyber, space, maritime, green energy, food security, tourism, and gastronomy as promising fields to work on together.

The representative said, “Both India and Taiwan are threatened by authoritarianism; hence, closer collaboration between the two is not only desirable but necessary," citing increased Chinese military activities in the Taiwan Strait, East and South China Seas, Hong Kong, and Galwan Valley.

"India in this regard is just like Taiwan, standing at the forefront in the face of aggressive and belligerent authoritarian regimes. We need to join hands to fend off the expansion of autocracy," he added.

Ger thanked India for standing up for justice, peace, and stability in the Taiwan Strait and accused critics of U.S. House Speaker’s Taiwan visit of wrongly believing Taiwan and the U.S. were “provocateurs intending to change the status quo.” He said that it was good to see democracies like India are no longer passively observing but “taking active measures” to counter non-democratic and gray-zone tactics.

He also called on India to back Taiwan in global organizations including the World Health Assembly, International Civil Aviation Organization, and INTERPOL.