Taiwan Airport MRT steps up service frequency in run-up to border reopening

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taoyuan Airport Mass Rapid Transit will step up the frequency of its express trains during off-peak hours to one train every 30 minutes when Taiwan's borders reopen, reports said Tuesday (Oct. 4).

The announcement came as Taiwan prepares to abolish the mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for arrivals from overseas beginning Oct. 13. The move is expected to restart both outbound and inbound travel. Before the pandemic, Taiwan welcomed about 11 million visitors per year.

Peak-hour services on the airport MRT will still see intervals of 15 minutes between both express and commuter trains when the new schedule takes effect Oct. 13, CNA reported.

During the pandemic, traffic volume sank from 70,000 passengers a day to just over 10,000. The decline led to the cancelation of express trains on weekends, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and after 7 p.m. on weekdays.

The Taoyuan Metro Corporation, which manages the service, said the Oct. 13 reopening will lead to increased traffic, requiring the return of more frequent express services. Express trains only stop at New Taipei Industrial Park and Chang Gung Memorial Park stations on their way between Taipei Main Station and the airport’s two terminals.