Taiwan’s Penghu International Lighting Art Festival to open Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 Penghu International Lighting Art Festival will open at the International Plaza at the Penghu Third Fishing Port on Friday evening (Oct. 7).

The event is a display of large-sized island-themed land art installations and creative lights that combine with interactive technology, music, local performance events, and art forums, the Penghu County Tourism Department said, adding that the goal is to create a sustainable local cultural tourism event, CNA reported.

According to the tourism department, famous vocalists Chao Fang-hao (趙方豪) and Grace Lin (林慈音), along with a local symphony orchestra, have been invited to perform on the opening night on Friday. In addition, there will also be street performances on the opening night, the department added.

The event will last five months until Feb. 28 in 2023, according to the department.



(CNA photo)