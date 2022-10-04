Meme of the Day: Ukraine and Taiwan flying on front lines of freedom

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This meme showing birds that symbolize Ukraine and Taiwan soaring in front of the flags of the two countries quickly went viral over the weekend.

On Saturday (Oct. 1), Paul Massaro, a senior policy advisor for the U.S. Helsinki Commission, posted the image to his Twitter feed. The image was originally created by an artist known as "Kama," who is a member of the North Atlantic Fellas Organization (NAFO), an internet meme movement founded to counter Russian propaganda amid the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In the image, a Ukrainian nightingale flies in front of the Ukrainian flag on the left, while a Taiwan blue magpie flies in front of a Taiwanese flag on the right. The nightingale is an icon of Ukraine, where it is known as a "creator of sweet sounds, a builder of homes, and a harbinger of spring," while the Ukrainian word for nightingale, soloveiko, is a term of endearment, according to BirdLife International.

The Taiwan blue magpie is sacred to many Taiwanese Indigenous tribes and won the most votes in a campaign to select a national bird held in 2007. Due to its aggressive nature, the creature has been dubbed the "Taiwan version of Angry Birds."

Since the start of the Russian invasion in February of this year, Taiwan has taken measures to sanction Russia, such as banning exports of all modern chips and ending its purchases of Russian coal. As many as 800 Revolver 860 combat drones made by Taiwanese firm DronesVision have been shipped to Ukraine, while members of the Ukrainian parliament in August created a cross-parliamentary friendship group to promote economic and cultural ties with Taiwan.

The post, which Massaro entitled "Ukraine and Taiwan. The front lines of freedom," has received 14,700 likes, 1,511 retweets, and 75 quote tweets.