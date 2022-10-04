Alexa
Pizza Hut Taiwan presents tangyuan garlic chicken flavor for Halloween

New pizza features sesame tangyuan as ‘eyeballs,’ garlic to ward off evil

By Stephane Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/04 14:17
Pizza Hut Taiwan presents its new Halloween -themed flavor, the "tangyuan garlic chicken" pizza. (Pizza Hut Taiwan image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pizza Hut Taiwan, which has made its name after introducing a series of exotic and peculiar flavors in recent years, on Tuesday (Oct. 4) announced its new Halloween flavor for 2022: tangyuan garlic chicken.

The pie features ten large tangyuans decorated to look like eyeballs on the pizza crust as well as a ‘spider web’ made of black-colored Caesar sauce on its surface. In a Facebook post, Pizza Hut Taiwan wrote, “Please beware, this party might be so scary that everyone’s eyes pop out.”

According to the company, the pizza’s ingredients include chicken slowly stewed with fresh clams, garlic from local farmers in Yunlin, as well as sesame tangyuan. From the salt used in the clam chicken soup to the garlic, to the glutenous rice used to make tangyuan, are all used to ward off evil in various cultures. Pizza Hut Taiwan wrote that zombies and ghouls would be willing to risk “ascending” for the taste.

The price of a large pizza is NT$890 (US$28.04), though an ongoing discount reduced it to NT$479. The flavor is available for members only until Monday (Oct. 10), after which it will be sold at all Pizza Hut locations in Taiwan.

Last year, Pizza Hut Taiwan presented the “garlic black curry tonkatsu” pizza for Halloween, which combined curry sauce made with black garlic produced in Yunlin, tonkatsu (fried pork cutlet), and mashed potato. Customers also had the choice to infuse the crust with cheese dyed black with bamboo charcoal at an additional cost.
