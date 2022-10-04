Alexa
Palau president to attend Taiwan’s National Day celebrations

President Surangel Whipps Jr. will address the 6th Yushan Forum

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/04 14:05
Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. will arrive in Taiwan Wednesday for his second official visit. 

Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. will arrive in Taiwan Wednesday for his second official visit.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Surangel Whipps, Jr. will lead a delegation to attend next week’s Double Ten National Day celebrations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday (Oct. 4).

The two Pacific Island nations have been diplomatic allies for 23 years, with Taiwan providing assistance in many domains, including fisheries, health, education, infrastructure, and communications. Palau has also attracted tourists from Taiwan, launching a “travel bubble” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following a trip in March 2021, Whipps will arrive in Taiwan for a second official visit on Wednesday (Oct. 5), according to MOFA Spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安). She said topics for discussion during the visit would include tourism development, air travel links, finance, Indigenous affairs, agriculture, and fishing, CNA reported.

In addition to Double Ten celebrations and banquets with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), the president of Palau will also attend a bilateral economic roundtable and deliver a speech at the opening of the sixth Yushan Forum.
