Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan increases defense budget by 12.9% for 2023

Including special budget for fighter jets, Taiwan's defense spending will rise by 13.9%

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/04 11:54
(Facebook, @ROCMarineCorp photo)

(Facebook, @ROCMarineCorp photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Tuesday (Oct. 4) announced a 12.9% increase to the national defense budget for 2023 and an increase of 13.9% when including a special budget for fighter jets.

While presenting a report on the central government's budget for 2023 at the Legislative Yuan on Tuesday, Su announced that the Ministry of National Defense has been allocated NT$415.1 billion (US$13.06 billion), an increase of NT$47.5 billion or about 12.9% more than this year. Including the special budget for procurement of new fighter jets, the overall scale reaches NT$586.3 billion, NT$71.6 billion more than the previous year, representing an increase of 13.9%.

Su said that the special budget for the procurement of new fighter jets and naval and air combat enhancements plans is NT$108.3 billion. Adding non-operating special funds of NT$62.9 billion, the total defense budget is NT$586.3 billion, representing an increase of 13.9% over last year.

Su pointed out that the government's estimated annual revenue for 2023 is NT$2.556 trillion, an increase of NT$289.5 billion over 2022, which is a rise of 12.8%. The government's planned expenditures for 2023 come to a total of NT$2.719 trillion (US$89.9 billion), an increase of NT$468 billion or 20.8% more than 2022.

The difference between spending and expected revenues is NT$162.6 billion, while there is NT$111 billion previously owed in debt, bringing total debt to NT$273.6 billion. This will be made up through borrowing NT$173.6 billion and transferring the remaining NT$100 billion from funds remaining in the 2021 budget.
defense budget
Taiwan defense budget
Taiwan's military
Taiwan armed forces
Taiwan defense
Taiwan's defense
armed forces
military budget

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan, US military officials discuss cooperation at annual bilateral defense conference
Taiwan, US military officials discuss cooperation at annual bilateral defense conference
2022/10/03 15:56
US Foreign Affairs Committee introduces own version of Taiwan Policy Act 2022
US Foreign Affairs Committee introduces own version of Taiwan Policy Act 2022
2022/09/29 11:51
Taiwan responsible for own defense
Taiwan responsible for own defense
2022/09/23 17:39
US Forces Korea commander mentions contingency plan to defend Taiwan
US Forces Korea commander mentions contingency plan to defend Taiwan
2022/09/21 20:52
UMC founder plans to buy 1 million attack drones for Taiwan
UMC founder plans to buy 1 million attack drones for Taiwan
2022/09/21 14:44