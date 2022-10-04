TSMC equivocal about plans to build plant in Germany

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) on Tuesday (Oct. 2) refused to comment on rumors about the company’s plan to establish a factory in Germany.

UDN claims that a TSMC assessment team has approved a proposal to build a fab in the largest economy in Europe at the invitation of its government, most likely in Munich.

TSMC said it cannot comment on relevant matters because it is subject to the “quiet period” regulations between Oct. 3-12 that forbid a company from sharing opinions prior to an Oct. 13 earnings call. The company added, though, it has not decided anything yet, wrote CNA.

The semiconductor giant remained evasive about its European plans in June, when the European Union was wooing Taiwanese firms to make chips there. Talks about making a foray into Germany started last year but TSMC still did not have any “concrete plans,” Reuters quoted Chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) as saying in a shareholders’ meeting in June.