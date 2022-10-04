US prepared to fully help Taiwan strengthen defense

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. said it is willing to do its utmost to assist Taiwan to boost its defensive capabilities, according to Deputy Defense Minister Wang Hsin-lung (王信龍) on Monday (Oct. 3) during the 21st annual U.S.-Taiwan Defense Industry Conference.

Wang said that in a closed-door meeting Monday afternoon, the U.S. side explained to the Taiwan delegation the current situation, obstacles, and certain risks in the arms sales process, CNA reported. With regard to whether there is a consensus on the direction of arms sales or military building in Taiwan, Wang pointed out that the main focus has been developing Taiwan’s asymmetric warfare over the past two years.

The deputy defense minister said that given Taiwan's limited national budget, money must be spent on where it is needed most. Taiwan has predicted that the Chinese threat will be most intense these next few years so it must figure out how can it get the weapons it needs in the fastest time possible and within budget.

Strength is the top priority, he said.

Wang said drones have become a major component of Taiwan's military building, and many countries are now attaching such importance to the Chinese threat to the extent that they are willing to support Taiwan and cooperate with it in technology, per CNA. He also mentioned that Taiwan wishes to participate in the biennial Rim of the Pacific exercise.

Wang said he hopes the Taiwan Policy Act will pass in U.S. Congress. The allotment of US$6.5 billion (NT$208.9 billion) over a five-year period included in the proposed legislation would be helpful to Taiwan and would be used to boost its military training, arms purchases, and equipment maintenance.

The U.S.-Taiwan Defense Industry Conference kicked off on Sunday (Oct. 2) at the Omni Richmond Hotel in Richmond, Virginia to discuss the future of American defense cooperation with Taiwan, the arms procurement process, and Taiwan’s defense and national security needs. Tuesday is the last day of the meeting.

The Taiwan delegation is led by Wang, while the U.S. side is represented by Laura Cressey, deputy director for the U.S. State Department’s regional security and arms transfers, and Jedidiah Royal, deputy director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. Cressey and Royal also delivered opening remarks on the first day of the meeting.