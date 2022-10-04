Northern Taiwan temperatures to drop by 10°C tomorrow, cool National Day ahead

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures in northern Taiwan could drop as much as 10°C on Wednesday (Oct. 5) as a northeast monsoon arrives and will likely continue to drop over the National Day holiday.

Taiwan today (Oct. 4) will continue to see unseasonably hot "Autumn Tiger" weather while the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued orange signals for maximum temperatures reaching 36°C for three consecutive days in Taipei City, New Taipei City, and Chaiyi City. Due to the effects of a high-pressure ridge, Taiwan will see sunny to partly cloudy skies and stable conditions.

The Greater Taipei area may see highs of 36°C and UV rays are expected to be strong around noon. In the rest of the country, high temperatures are expected to range between 33°C and 35°C.

The CWB predicts that a northeast monsoon will intensify on Wednesday and high temperatures in northern and northeastern Taiwan will drop significantly. Highs in Taoyuan City and areas north, as well as Yilan County will only reach 26°C to 27°C. Wind and waves along open coastal areas will also begin to increase, adding to the wind chill.

Brief rains are possible on Wednesday in Taoyuan City and areas north, along with Hualien County and Taitung County, while skies will range from sunny to partly cloudy in other areas. In the afternoon, showers are possible in mountainous areas of the country, localized heavy rain is possible in northeastern areas, the north coast of Keelung, and mountainous areas of Greater Taipei.

According to the CWB, the northeast monsoon will continue to affect the country from Oct. 6-9 and the weather in the northern and eastern half of the country will see slightly cooler temperatures. During this period, scattered showers are possible in these areas, while skies will be partly cloudy to sunny in other areas.

In the afternoons, there will be some brief showers in southern Taiwan and mountainous areas. From Oct. 7-8 localized heavy rains are likely in northeastern and eastern parts of the country.

On Oct. 10, the northeast monsoon will strengthen again and the temperatures in northern and northeastern parts of the country will drop slightly more.