Extinct leopard featured on dress for Taiwan’s National Day receptionists

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Formosan clouded leopard is among the elements featured on the clothing for Double Ten Day receptionists designed by a Taiwanese designer that was the first from Taiwan to debut at the New York Fashion Week.

Commissioned by the General Assembly of Chinese Culture, Justin Chou (周裕穎) designed the garment for the receptionists for the festivities on Oct. 10, when Taiwan celebrates the 111th anniversary of its founding, per CNA.

The dress features black, white, pink, purple, and blue hues inspired by the Taiwan barbet, the Formosan clouded leopard, and the Taiwan cherry, signature species and plants of the country, wrote NOWnews.

A highlight is a pattern of the Formosan clouded leopard, an animal once endemic to Taiwan but is believed to have gone extinct. According to the designer, he is fond of the leopard and fascinated with the tale of the mysterious animal.

Last month, the key art for the National Day was unveiled, an emblem of vibrant beams symbolic of a “shield” or “medal.” The graphic underscores the spirit of “defense” amid increased military threats from China.

Visit the Facebook page of Taiwan National Day 2022 for more information.



Dress for National Day receptionists. (Facebook, General Assembly of Chinese Culture photos)