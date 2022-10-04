English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

England Premier League

Saturday's Matches

Arsenal 3, Tottenham 1

Bournemouth 0, Brentford 0

Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2

Fulham 1, Newcastle 4

Liverpool 3, Brighton 3

Southampton 1, Everton 2

West Ham 2, Wolverhampton 0

Sunday's Matches

Man City 6, Man United 3

Leeds 0, Aston Villa 0

Monday's Match

Leicester 4, Nottingham Forest 0

Saturday's Matches

Bournemouth vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. ppd

Brighton vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Crystal Palace vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Fulham, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Everton vs. Man United, 2 p.m.

Monday's Match

Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m.

Friday's Match

Brentford vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.

England Championship

Friday's Match

Hull 0, Luton Town 2

Saturday's Matches

Blackburn 2, Millwall 1

Blackpool 0, Norwich 1

Bristol City 1, QPR 2

Cardiff 1, Burnley 1

Coventry 1, Middlesbrough 0

Reading 3, Huddersfield 1

Rotherham 0, Wigan 2

Sheffield United 1, Birmingham 1

Sunderland 0, Preston 0

West Brom 2, Swansea 3

Sunday's Match

Stoke 0, Watford 4

Tuesday's Matches

Bristol City vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Cardiff vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.

Reading vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Burnley vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.

Hull vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.

Watford vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.

Friday's Match

QPR vs. Reading, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Birmingham vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Match

Huddersfield vs. Hull, 7 a.m.

Tuesday's Match

Wigan vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Match

Bristol City vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.

England League One

Sunday's Match

Plymouth 2, Ipswich 1

Saturday's Matches

Accrington Stanley 3, Morecambe 1

Bolton 2, Lincoln 0

Burton Albion 3, Forest Green 2

Cambridge United 0, Derby 2

Charlton 1, Oxford United 1

Cheltenham 2, Shrewsbury 0

Exeter 2, Bristol Rovers 2

Fleetwood Town 0, Barnsley 1

Ipswich 3, Portsmouth 2

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Peterborough 3

Port Vale 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Wycombe 0, Plymouth 1

Tuesday's Matches

Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Barnsley vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Charlton vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

Tuesday's Match

Grimsby Town 1, Carlisle 2

Friday's Match

Mansfield Town 2, Hartlepool 2

Saturday's Matches

Harrogate Town 1, Bradford 2

AFC Wimbledon 2, Colchester 1

Carlisle 0, Crewe 0

Crawley Town 1, Stevenage 2

Gillingham 1, Sutton United 0

Leyton Orient 1, Newport County 2

Rochdale 1, Doncaster 2

Salford 1, Grimsby Town 1

Stockport County 1, Walsall 1

Swindon 1, Northampton 2

Tranmere 1, Barrow 0

Tuesday's Matches

Hartlepool vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.

Swindon vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Barrow vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Friday's Match

Tranmere vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

England National League

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot 1, Wealdstone 2

Barnet 0, York City FC 5

Chesterfield 1, Maidenhead United 2

Dorking Wanderers 5, Dagenham and Redbridge 1

Halifax Town 0, Woking 4

Gateshead FC 1, Eastleigh 1

Notts County 3, Altrincham 1

Oldham 1, Wrexham 2

Solihull Moors 2, Bromley 2

Southend 1, Yeovil 0

Torquay United 1, Scunthorpe 1

Boreham Wood 3, Maidstone United FC 1

Tuesday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.

Barnet vs. Maidstone United FC, 2:45 p.m.

Boreham Wood vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.

Chesterfield vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.

Dorking Wanderers vs. Yeovil, 2:45 p.m.

Halifax Town vs. York City FC, 2:45 p.m.

Gateshead FC vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.

Notts County vs. Wrexham, 2:45 p.m.

Oldham vs. Scunthorpe, 2:45 p.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Wealdstone, 2:45 p.m.

Southend vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m.

Torquay United vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Southend, 7:30 a.m.

Altrincham vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.

Bromley vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.

Eastleigh vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Maidstone United FC vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.

Wealdstone vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.

Woking vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.

Wrexham vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.

Yeovil vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.

York City FC vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Match

York City FC vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.