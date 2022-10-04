Rayo scores late to beat last-place Elche in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Unai López scored with a volley from outside the area in the final minute of stoppage time to give Rayo Vallecano a 2-1 come-from-behind win over last-placed Elche in the Spanish league on Monday.

The second straight home victory for Rayo moved the southern Madrid club to 10th in the standings after seven rounds.

Elche, meanwhile, remained the only winless team, with six losses and a draw. It has lost five consecutive matches, and in its four away games — all defeats — it was outscored 12-1.

Lucas Boyé opened the scoring for the visitors with a header in the 32nd and Rayo equalized eight minutes later with a shot by Sergio Camello that deflected off a defender.

López netted the winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time with a low one-timer after the Elche defense couldn't fully clear a cross into the area.

