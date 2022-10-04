Gordon's butterfingers are getting costly for Denver Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Melvin Gordon's butterfingers have become a hazard for the Denver Broncos, especially with Javonte Williams' season-ending knee injury and Mike Boone's problems picking up the blitz and holding onto passes.

The Broncos (2-2) have a condensed week to fix their backfield bugaboos ahead of their game Thursday night against Indianapolis (1-2-1).

Gordon's latest flub changed the tenor of the Broncos' game at Las Vegas, where they lost to the league's only 0-3 team and their former coach Josh McDaniels while also losing Williams and Randy Gregory to knee injuries.

Gordon was crestfallen on the sideline after fumbling on his first carry and watching cornerback Amik Robertson return it for a 68-yard touchdown that jump-started the Raiders' 32-23 win.

Gordon drew plenty of kudos from the media for being a standup guy and taking questions afterward — but he walked off the podium without responding when asked about working on ball security last week following a pair of fumbles against the 49ers.

He clearly has lost the trust of his coach.

“In the end, you can’t put the ball on the ground. It’s that simple,” Nathaniel Hackett said. "We always say, ‘Take care of the ball.' It's the most important thing. It’s not like he’s trying to do it, we understand that. But we just have to be even better with our ball security across the board. The other guys did a good job, and Melvin had that one.”

Gordon has fumbled four times in four games this season, and five times in five games going back to last season. And this was his third fumble since last season that's been returned for a touchdown.

“My job is to go out there and make plays, hold onto the ball and to help put this team in the best position to win,” Gordon said after the game. “I didn’t do that (Sunday). But I’ll be all right.”

Maybe, but his fumble Sunday was his fifth in 44 touches, or once every 8.8 touches.

The Broncos knew this was the flip side of Gordon's tough runs and superb pass protection when GM George Paton re-signed him to a one-year, $2.5 million contract this spring that could go up to $4 million with incentives.

Ever since fumbling a half-dozen times his rookie year in 2015, Gordon has had trouble holding onto the football.

Nobody in the NFL has more fumbles (25) or lost fumbles (18) than Gordon in the last decade.

In four seasons with the Chargers, he coughed it up 14 times. He fumbled seven times total in his first two seasons with the Broncos, losing all seven of them.

This year, he had a key goal-line fumble — as did Williams — in Denver's 17-16 loss at Seattle to open the season. He fumbled twice against the Niners, once that Russell Wilson recovered at the Denver 3 and the other one he recovered himself at the San Francisco 36 before scoring the game-winning TD four plays later in Denver's 11-10 win.

Although he didn't lose either of those fumbles, they appeared to cost him his time-sharing duties with Williams.

He didn't get into the game Sunday until he replaced Williams with 3:31 left in the first half with the score tied at 10 and the Broncos on the move. He was held up and stripped on a 7-yard run up the middle and would carry only twice more.

WHAT'S WORKING

Wilson seems to be getting more comfortable in Hackett's offense, or maybe it's the other way around. But after going 11 for 12 for 149 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, Wilson was just 6 for 13 for 88 yards with no TDs after halftime.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Hackett keeps reminding everyone that he's a rookie head coach with a lot to learn. The latest example came Friday when he downplayed the rivalry with the Raiders, saying: "Can't really hate anybody in this world. That’s too much energy ... It's another game, we’re excited to go against the Raiders.”

STOCK UP

Rookie Montrell Washington, who had 66 yards on three punt returns.

STOCK DOWN

Left tackle Garett Bolles' holding habit is back at a time when he needs to be the stabilizer on a line missing Quinn Meinerz and Billy Turner.

INJURIES

OLB Randy Gregory (right knee) is a big one. S P.J. Locke and OLB Aaron Patrick are in concussion protocol.

KEY NUMBER

29 — Number of yards Wilson had on four carries Sunday, when he ran for a touchdown and a key first down, signs he's getting back to being himself.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Broncos host the equally banged-up Colts (1-2-1) on Thursday night.

