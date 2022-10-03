Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 9-15:

Oct. 9: R&B singer Nona Hendryx (LaBelle) is 78. Singer Jackson Browne is 74. Actor Gary Frank (“Family”) is 72. Actor Robert Wuhl (“Arli$$”) is 71. Manager-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 70. Actor Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Monk”) is 69. Accordion player James Fearnley of The Pogues is 68. Actor Scott Bakula is 68. Actor John O’Hurley (“Dancing With the Stars,” ″Seinfeld”) is 68. Actor-turned-producer Linwood Boomer (“Little House On the Prairie”) is 67. Actor Michael Pare (“Eddie and the Cruisers”) is 64. Jazz saxophonist Kenny Garrett is 62. Singer-guitarist Kurt Neumann of The BoDeans is 61. Country singer Gary Bennett (BR549) is 58. Director Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water,” ″Pan’s Labyrinth”) is 58. Singer P.J. Harvey is 53. Director Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”) is 53. Actor Cocoa Brown (“Tyler Perry’s For Better Or Worse”) is 50. Actor Steve Burns (“Blues Clues”) is 49. Singer Sean Lennon is 47. Musician Lecrae is 43. Actor Brandon Routh (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” ″Superman Returns”) is 43. Actor Zachery Ty Bryan (“Home Improvement”) is 41. Actor Spencer Grammer (“Greek”) is 39. Comedian Melissa Villasenor (“Saturday Night Live”) is 35. Actor Tyler James Williams (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 30. Country singer Scotty McCreery (“American Idol”) is 29. Actor Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”) is 25.

Oct. 10: Actor Peter Coyote is 81. Actor Charles Dance (“Game of Thrones”) is 76. Actor-dancer Ben Vereen is 76. Singer Cyril Neville of The Neville Brothers is 74. Actor Jessica Harper (“Pennies From Heaven,” ″My Favorite Year) is 73. Singer-guitarist Midge Ure of Ultravox is 69. Singer David Lee Roth (Van Halen) is 68. Country singer Tanya Tucker is 64. Actor Julia Sweeney (“Saturday Night Live”) is 63. Actor Bradley Whitford (“The West Wing”) is 63. Bassist Martin Kemp (Spandau Ballet) is 61. Guitarist Jim Glennie of James is 59. Drummer Mike Malinin of Goo Goo Dolls is 55. Actor Manu Bennett (“Arrow”) is 53. Actor Joelle Carter (“Justified”) is 53. Actor Wendi McLendon-Covey (“The Goldbergs,” ″Reno 911!”) is 53. Actor Mario Lopez (“The X Factor,” ″Saved By the Bell”) is 49. Actor Jodi Lyn O’Keefe (“She’s All That,” ″Nash Bridges”) is 44. Singer Mya is 43. Actor Dan Stevens (“Downton Abbey”) is 40. Singer Lzzy Hale of Halestorm is 39. Singer Cherie is 38. Actor Rose McIver (“iZombie”) is 34. Actor Aimee Teegarden (“Friday Night Lights”) is 33.

Oct. 11: Country singer Gene Watson is 79. Singer Daryl Hall of Hall and Oates is 76. Actor Catlin Adams (“The Jerk,” ″The Jazz Singer”) is 72. Saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk (Earth, Wind & Fire) is 72. Country singer Paulette Carlson (Highway 101) is 71. MTV VJ Mark Goodman is 70. Actor David Morse (“St. Elsewhere”) is 69. Actor Stephen Spinella (“24″) is 66. Actor Joan Cusak is 60. Guitarist Scott Johnson of Gin Blossoms is 60. Actor-writer Michael J. Nelson (“Mystery Science Theater 3000”) is 58. Actor Sean Patrick Flanery is 57. Actor Lennie James (“The Walking Dead”) is 57. Musician Todd Snider is 56. Actor Artie Lange (“MADtv”) is 55. Actor Jane Krakowski (“30 Rock,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 54. Actor Andrea Navedo (“Jane the Virgin”) is 53. Actor Constance Zimmer (“UnREAL,” ″Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 52. Rapper MC Lyte is 52. Actor Darien Sills-Evans (“Superior Donuts,” “Treme”) is 48. Singer NeeNa Lee is 47. Actor Emily Deschanel (“Bones”) is 46. Actor Trevor Donovan (“90210″) is 44. Actor Michelle Trachtenberg (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” ″Inspector Gadget”) is 37. Rapper Cardi B is 30.

Oct. 12: Singer Sam Moore of Sam and Dave is 87. TV host Chris Wallace is 75. Actor-singer Susan Anton is 72. Musician Jane Siberry is 67. Actor Hiroyuki Sanada (“Extant,” ″Mr. Holmes”) is 62. Actor Carlos Bernard (“24”) is 60. Jazz musician Chris Botti is 60. Singer Claude McKnight of Take 6 is 60. Actor Hugh Jackman is 54. Actor Adam Rich (“Eight Is Enough”) is 54. Singer Garfield Bright of Shai is 53. Fiddler Martie Maguire of The Chicks is 53. Actor Kirk Cameron is 52. Singer Jordan Pundik of New Found Glory is 43. Actor Brian J. Smith (“SGU: Stargate Universe”) is 41. Actor Tyler Blackburn (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 36. Actor Marcus T. Paulk (“Moesha”) is 36. Actor Josh Hutcherson (“The Hunger Games”) is 30.

Oct. 13: Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 85. Actor Melinda Dillon (“A Christmas Story”) is 83. Musician Paul Simon is 81. Keyboardist Robert Lamm of Chicago is 78. Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 76. Actor Demond Wilson (“Sanford and Son”) is 76. Singer Sammy Hagar is 75. Singer John Ford Coley of England Dan and John Ford Coley is 74. Actor John Lone (“Rush Hour 2″) is 70. Model Beverly Johnson is 70. “The X-Files” creator Chris Carter is 66. Singer Cherrelle is 63. Singer-actor-talk show host Marie Osmond is 63. Singer Joey Belladonna of Anthrax is 62. Actor T’Keyah Crystal Keymah (“That’s So Raven”) is 60. Country singer John Wiggins is 60. Actor Christopher Judge (TV’s “Stargate SG-1”) is 58. Actor Matt Walsh (“Veep”) is 58. Actor Reginald Ballard (“Martin,” ″The Bernie Mac Show”) is 57. Actor Kate Walsh (“Private Practice,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 55. Musician Jeff Allen of Mint Condition is 54. Actor Tisha Campbell-Martin (“My Wife and Kids,” ″Martin”) is 54. Country singer Rhett Akins is 53. TV personality Billy Bush is 51. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat,” ″Da Ali G Show”) is 51. Guitarist Jan Van Sichem Junior of K’s Choice is 50. Singers Brandon and Brian Casey of Jagged Edge are 47. Actor Kiele Sanchez (“Lost”) is 46. Singer Ashanti is 42. Singer-rapper Lumidee is 42. Contemporary Christian singer Jon Micah Sumrall of Kutless is 42. Actor Caleb McLaughlin (“Stranger Things”) is 21.

Oct. 14: Country singer Melba Montgomery is 85. Singer Cliff Richard is 82. Singer Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues is 76. Actor Greg Evigan (“My Two Dads,” ″B.J. and the Bear”) is 69. TV personality Arleen Sorkin (“America’s Funniest People,” “Days of Our Lives”) is 67. Singer Thomas Dolby is 64. Actor Lori Petty (“A League of Their Own”) is 59. Actor Steve Coogan (“Night at the Museum”) is 57. Singer Karyn White is 57. Actor Edward Kerr (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 56. Actor Jon Seda (“Chicago P.D.,” ″Homicide: Life On the Street”) is 52. Bassist Doug Virden (Sons of the Desert) is 52. Country singer Natalie Maines of the Dixie Chicks is 48. Singer Shaznay Lewis of All Saints is 47. Actor Stephen Hill (2018’s “Magnum, P.I.”) is 46. Singer Usher is 44. TV personality Stacy Keibler (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 43. Actor Ben Whishaw (“Paddington”) is 42. Actor Skyler Shaye (“Bratz”) is 36. Comedian Jay Pharoah (“Saturday Night Live”) is 35. Actor Max Thieriot (“SEAL Team”) is 34.

Oct. 15: Singer Barry McGuire is 87. Actor Linda Lavin (“Alice”) is 85. Drummer Don Stevenson of Moby Grape is 80. Actor Victor Banerjee (“A Passage To India”) is 76. Musician Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters is 76. Singer Tito Jackson is 69. Actor Larry Miller (“The Nutty Professor”) is 69. Actor Jere Burns (“Good Morning, Miami,” ″Dear John”) is 68. TV chef Emeril Lagasse is 63. Drummer Mark Reznicek (The Toadies) is 60. Singer Eric Benet is 56. Actor Vanessa Marcil (“Las Vegas,” ″Beverly Hills 90210″) is 54. “Trading Spaces” host Paige Davis is 53. Actor Dominic West (“The Wire”) is 53. Singer Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town is 53. Singer Ginuwine is 52. Singer Jaci Velasquez is 43. Actor Brandon Jay McLaren (TV’s “Ransom”) is 42. Singer Keyshia Cole is 41. Actor Vincent Martella (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 30.