American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/10/03 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
x-New York 97 61 .614 _
y-Toronto 90 69 .566
y-Tampa Bay 86 73 .541 11½
Baltimore 82 77 .516 15½
Boston 75 84 .472 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 90 69 .566 _
Chicago 79 80 .497 11
Minnesota 77 82 .484 13
Detroit 65 93 .411 24½
Kansas City 64 95 .403 26
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 104 55 .654 _
y-Seattle 87 71 .551 16½
Los Angeles 73 86 .459 31
Texas 66 92 .418 37½
Oakland 57 102 .358 47

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Sunday's Games

Detroit 5, Minnesota 2

Toronto 6, Boston 3

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 5

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1

Oakland 10, Seattle 3

Monday's Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 14-5) at Texas (TBD), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Rodriguez 5-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 6:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Lynch 4-12) at Cleveland (Quantrill 14-5), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (White 1-6) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-7) at Texas (Gray 7-7), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Winder 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-6) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Seattle (Flexen 8-9), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 8-6) at Oakland (Irvin 9-13), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.