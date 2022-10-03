NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 114 58 1-0-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Miami 3 1 0 .750 98 91 2-0-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 76 101 0-2-0 2-0-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 New England 1 3 0 .250 74 98 0-1-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 105 67 1-0-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 75 101 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Indianapolis 1 2 1 .375 57 85 1-1-0 0-1-1 1-2-1 0-0-0 0-2-1 Houston 0 3 1 .125 73 93 0-1-1 0-2-0 0-2-1 0-1-0 0-0-1

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 119 100 0-2-0 2-0-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Cincinnati 2 2 0 .500 91 70 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 105 95 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 74 90 0-2-0 1-1-0 1-3-0 0-0-0 1-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 3 1 0 .750 129 96 1-0-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Denver 2 2 0 .500 66 68 2-0-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 92 108 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Las Vegas 1 3 0 .250 96 100 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Philadelphia 4 0 0 1.000 115 71 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 Dallas 3 1 0 .750 71 62 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 N.Y. Giants 3 1 0 .750 76 71 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Washington 1 3 0 .250 73 107 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 0-3-0 0-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Atlanta 2 2 0 .500 103 101 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 82 68 0-2-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Carolina 1 3 0 .250 78 85 1-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 New Orleans 1 3 0 .250 76 96 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-3-0 1-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 75 69 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Minnesota 3 1 0 .750 86 80 2-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 77 2-0-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Detroit 1 3 0 .250 140 141 1-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-3-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 61 70 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Arizona 2 2 0 .500 88 103 0-2-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Seattle 2 2 0 .500 95 115 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 47 37 1-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0

___

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 27, Miami 15

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 28, New Orleans 25, London, GBR

Atlanta 23, Cleveland 20

Buffalo 23, Baltimore 20

Dallas 25, Washington 10

L.A. Chargers 34, Houston 24

N.Y. Giants 20, Chicago 12

N.Y. Jets 24, Pittsburgh 20

Philadelphia 29, Jacksonville 21

Seattle 48, Detroit 45

Tennessee 24, Indianapolis 17

Arizona 26, Carolina 16

Green Bay 27, New England 24, OT

Las Vegas 32, Denver 23

Kansas City 41, Tampa Bay 31

Monday's Games

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Indianapolis at Denver, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9

N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New England, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Washington, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 10

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.