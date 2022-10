Monday Monastir, Tunisia Purse: $251,750 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MONASTIR, TUNISIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Jasmin Open Tunisia (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Katerina Siniakova (7), Czech Republic, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 6-4, 4-0, ret.

Despina Papamichail, Greece, def. Zhu Lin, China, 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-0.