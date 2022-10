Monday At Ariake Coliseum Tokyo Purse: $1,953,285 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor TOKYO (AP) _ Results Monday from Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships at Ariake Coliseum (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 7-5, 6-4.

Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Shintaro Mochizuki, Japan, 6-3, 6-2.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 7-5, 7-5.

Frances Tiafoe (4), United States, def. Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 6-3, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Daniel Evans, Britain, and John Peers (4), Australia, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Ben McLachlan, Japan, 6-2, 7-6 (5).