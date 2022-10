Monday At National Tennis Center Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Purse: $1,900,000 Surface: Hardcourt indoor NUR-SULTAN, KAZAKHSTAN (AP) _ Results Monday from Astana Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Beibit Zhukayev, Kazakhstan, 6-1, 6-1.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Hubert Hurkacz (7), Poland, def. Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Zhang Zhizhen, China, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.