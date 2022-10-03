500 Global and Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) Unveil 500 Global Accelerator Taiwan’s Second Cohort of Startups for Demo Day

20 early-stage tech startups from Taiwan and across the world will take the stage to present their businesses to a curated global audience.

Guidoor

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 3 October 2022 - 500 Global, a leading multi-stage venture capital firm, will be hosting demo day for the 500 Global Accelerator Taiwan with TTA 2022. On October 28th, 20 startups will present their solutions in a range of sectors, including digital health, Future of Work, and Web3, to a curated global audience of industry stakeholders, corporate leaders, and partners.The accelerator program represents 500 Global's continued support of Taiwanese startups, as well as startups looking to expand into Taiwan. The firm oversaw the selection of pre-seed and seed stage tech startups that have developed prototypes with early traction. Over eight weeks, they underwent comprehensive training, tailored mentorship, and curated networking events."We're proud of this year's cohort and the businesses they've created to solve various industry gaps. Seeing the potential of these startups reaffirms 500 Global's commitment to highlighting Taiwan as a destination for innovative technology. We look forward to showcasing them in front of a curated global audience on this much anticipated demo day," says Tony Wang, Managing Partner at 500 Global.The accelerator program received close to 200 applications, before being narrowed down to 12 Taiwanese and 8 international startups. The latter hail from Hong Kong, Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Canada, and Indonesia.Demo Day will take place virtually on Friday, October 28, at 10am (GMT + 8). Please register your interest here for an opportunity to view the startups showcase.AlleyPin provides digital technologies and marketing solutions that empower clinics to succeed in digital transformation.Areix provides investech solutions. Its Web3 trading app, OlaWealth is built to empower novice traders to trade cryptos like a pro with a few clicks by tracking verified top traders and whale signals.A social ecommerce marketplace for people with skin problems to be matched with customized skincare solutions by using validated community recommendations and our extensive ingredient database.Integrated retail app for SMB retailers to run offline, online, and social media sales channels.A Low-code/No-code platform for building interactive applications with real-time data integration on digital signage and kiosk in seconds.Solves the problem of pesticide spraying with drone technology and platform services.Digital Rights Management Solution empowering music rights holders to detect, analyze and optimize digital royalties' income. Fanagment (Fanddle)Global e-commerce platform connecting fans and celebrities.Enables each individual podcaster to scale their business.Helps organizers manage group events by securing the best time and place with an idea generator, interactive invite, and booking service.Guidoor is a mobile app for creating NFT business cards. Users exchange more value from networking by attaching incentives or discounts to business cards.A marketplace that connects patients and families to reliable, on-demand caregiving services.A digitalization software for the beauty industry, that offers businesses an all-in-one platform for CRM, reservations, and POS, which helps to increase customer loyalty.Guardian of IC Security.A digital biomarkers SaaS helping health researchers collect and analyze real-world physiological data from wearable devices (e.g. smartwatches) through our no-code CRM-for-research-studies.A marketplace for science and technology where customers can buy low price supplies through highly efficient processes for their R&D work and productions.Seekrtech's app Forest helps people struggling to focus, improve their attention and pursue their goals by providing personalized focus guides and incentives via gamification.Helps listed companies to collect and coordinate ESG data with an integrated management system.One-stop platform for gamers to buy digital vouchers with ease and redeem in peace.An app that helps grassroots sports teams win more of their games through automated match video capture, statistical analysis, and shareable highlights.

About 500 Global

500 Global is a venture capital firm with $2.7B in assets under management that invests early in founders building fast-growing technology companies. We focus on markets where technology, innovation, and capital can unlock long-term value and drive economic growth. We work closely with key stakeholders and advise governments and corporations on how best to support entrepreneurial ecosystems so startups can thrive. 500 Global has backed over 5,000 founders representing more than 2,700 companies operating in 81 countries. Our portfolio includes 49 companies valued at over $1 billion and 150+ companies valued at over $100 million. Our 180+ plus team members are located in 27 countries and bring experience as entrepreneurs, investors, and operators from some of the world's leading technology companies.





About TTA

Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) is a deep tech startup ecosystem building program bringing academic/R&D talents, startups, accelerators, corporate and investors under one roof.



Located in Taipei Arena with 3,000+ m2 co-working and event space specifically designed for tech innovation, Taiwan Tech Arena aims to cultivate deep technology entrepreneurship, foster commercialization of innovation and build a vibrant cross border deep tech startup ecosystem.



