Banned by China, Prague Philharmonia to perform in welcoming Taipei

China got in a huff about pro-Taiwan comments from Czech Republic leaders

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/10/03 17:58
Prague Philharmonia set to perform in Taipei on Saturday. (Kham screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Banned by China but welcome in Taiwan, the Prague Philharmonia will be playing a series of dates starting at the National Concert Hall in Taipei on Saturday (Oct. 8).

The orchestra will then play at the National Taichung Theater Sunday (Oct. 9), Pingtung County Performing Arts Center on Monday (Oct. 10), and the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts Tuesday (Oct. 11).

The tour of China was called off following Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib’s pro-Taiwan comments back in 2019. Then COVID happened.

The orchestra is scheduled to perform two programs in Taiwan. One will feature Czech, Slovak and Russian pieces, such as Dvorak and Rachmaninoff. The other program will focus on favorites such as Beethoven and Mozart.

The Prague Philharmonia was founded in 1994 and originally known as the Prague Chamber Philharmonia. It has earned international attention for its repertoire of Viennese classicism.

It has worked with many major labels and renowned musicians, and is famed for its New Year's Eve Concerts. For more details and tickets go to kham.com.tw
