Taipei borough chief candidate performs CPR on heart attack victim

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During an election campaign event on Sunday (Oct. 2), a candidate for borough chief rushed to perform CPR on a man who had suffered a heart attack.

That evening, a banquet was held for over 500 guests by a vendor at the Huannan Market that would be visited by all three Taipei mayoral candidates, including Wayne Chiang (蔣萬安), Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), and Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊). At about 8 p.m. that evening, a 62-year-old man surnamed Chen suddenly fainted and suffered what was suspected to be a myocardial infarction and lost all vital signs.

Hung Chia-chun (洪佳君), a candidate for borough chief of Hua Jiang in Taipei's Wanhua District and licensed nurse, immediately began performing CPR on the man, reported SET News. The man was quickly rushed to National Taiwan University Hospital, but doctors were unable to resuscitate him, and he was pronounced dead.



Hung performs CPR on Chen. (Taipei City Councilor Chung Siao-ping photo)

Police interviewed his family members that evening and found that he was a local resident of Wanhua District. He had a catheterization stent inserted into a narrowed artery, but he had been too busy to receive follow-up treatment and his family members believe his death was caused by his cardiovascular problems, reported ETtoday.

Hung has worked as a nurse for more than 10 years and is the head of the Qianzhen Home Care Center and the chairman of the Hua Jiang Community Development Association. She has lived in the neighborhood since her 20s and has found that the population in the area is rapidly aging, without insufficient, long-term care, and it is her hope that she can improve the healthcare environment for the community with the help of professionals.

Chiang and Chen had reportedly left the venue before the incident occurred, while Huang arrived just as paramedics were performing CPR.



Hung Chia-chun. (Facebook, Hung Chia-chun campaign page)