English television channel launched to promote perspectives from Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government-sponsored all-English channel, TaiwanPlus, was launched on Monday (Oct. 3) as the country, growing in strategic importance on the world stage, seeks to make its voice heard.

Already accessible via TaiwanPlus Livestream and YouTube since August last year, TaiwanPlus is now available on terrestrial television channel No. 7. It features 24-7 programming from news, entertainment, travel, and lifestyle, to political talk shows, per CNA.

At the launch ceremony, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) lauded it as a bridge to the world with a role similar to U.K.’s BBC and Japan’s NHK. It also plays a role in promoting the “go bilingual by 2030” initiative, which focuses on honing people's English proficiency.

Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) said the launch of TaiwanPlus marks a milestone in the history of Taiwanese media. The country needs a dedicated channel to tell its stories to a wider global audience, as has been done by many Asian countries, including Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, China, and Russia.

Operated by the Public Television Service, the TV channel is currently only available in Taiwan. The ministry eyes launching it in North America in six months.