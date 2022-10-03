German parliamentarian praises Taiwan's democracy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese should be proud of their country’s democratic development, Klaus-Peter Willsch, chairman of the German Parliament Taiwan Friendship Group, said on Monday (Oct. 3) during a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Speaking at the Presidential Office, Willsch said democracy can work, adding that Taiwan’s democratization is very important in Asia. Taiwan's economic success has demonstrated a democratic and free way of life, which is visible to the world, he said.

The parliamentarian said if it weren’t for Taiwan's semiconductors, the global industry would be in big trouble. "The world's industries will face serious problems without Taiwan's semiconductors."

Willsch said the German Bundestag approves of cooperation and exchanges, especially the strengthening of bilateral relations. He said that it has also pledged to assist and support Taiwan in multiple resolutions, documents, and discussions in the case of a Taiwan Strait conflict.

The politician pointed out that for decades, Germany and Taiwan have cooperated in many fields, such as the economy and academic exchange. It is important to encourage the younger generations of Taiwanese and Germans to engage in dialogue so that they can learn more about the true meaning of freedom and democracy.

Willsch reiterated Taiwan’s status as an important friend of Germany and wished for everlasting friendship between the two countries.

The German delegation includes Taiwan Friendship Group Vice Chairpersons Katrin Budde, Dr. Till Steffen, Frank Schäffler, Dr. Rainer Kraft, Caren Lay, and Dr. Jörg Polster. The group will be in Taiwan until Oct. 6 and is scheduled to meet with Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Legislative President You Hsi-kun (游錫堃), and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

In addition, they will travel south to Tainan to visit the Tainan Science Park where they will meet with manufacturers.

The delegation's visit to Taiwan is aimed at deepening cooperation between Taiwan and Germany in the areas of trade investment, high-tech industries, and supply chain security, MOFA said.