Video shows woman pop illegal wheelie on Taiwan expressway

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A female motorcyclist is facing up to NT$24,000 (US$752) in fines and an investigation for public endangerment after she was captured on video performing a wheelie stunt while riding at a high speed on a highway.

At about 10 a.m. on Saturday morning (Oct. 1), the rider of a heavy-duty motorcycle was seen performing a wheelie on the inner lane of the Taoyuan Guanyin section of West Coast Expressway (Provincial Highway No. 61) for about 25 seconds. Two other motorcycles appeared to be escorting her from behind.

Dashcam video of the incident surfaced on the Facebook page "reporter.taiwan" the next day. In the 39-second video, the rider can be seen executing the wheelie in the left lane while one motorcyclist follows closely behind in the same lane.

Another motorcyclist can be seen in the right lane, preventing any vehicles from passing on the right side. The driver who posted the video footage can be heard honking loudly several times, but the motorcyclists fail to make way.

According to the readout on the dashcam, the driver of the car had reached a speed of 123 kilometers per hour (kph) before having to slow down to avoid hitting the motorcycles that were blocking both lanes. Despite the fact that the motorcyclists continue to occupy both lanes, the frustrated motorist drove on the median strip to cruise in between the two motorcyclists in the left lane and the biker in the right lane.

As the driver moves past the motorcyclist maintaining the one-wheeled stunt, the speed on the dashcam reads 92 kph.

Netizens scoured social media and found what is allegedly the Facebook account of what appears to be the driver who performed the illegal stunt. Police from the Dayuan Precinct of the Taoyuan City Government Police Bureau stated that they will issue a citation to the rider for violating Article 43 of the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例), reported TVBS.

The fine for breaching Article 43 ranges between NT$6,000 and NT$24,000. The rider is also being investigated by the District Prosecutor's Office for offenses against public safety (公共危險罪).



Motorcyclists block other cars from approaching. (Facebook, reporter.taiwan screenshot)



Driver tries to maneuver in between motorcycles. (Facebook, reporter.taiwan screenshot)



Women performing wheelie stunt. (Facebook, reporter.taiwan screenshots)



Closeup of woman executing wheelie. (Facebook, reporter.taiwan screenshot)