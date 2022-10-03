25,000 rounds of fireworks to be on display at Taiwan’s 2022 National Day celebration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 National Day fireworks show will be launched on the west side of the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum on Monday evening (Oct. 10) in a 45-minute show that will include more than 25,000 rounds of fireworks and a plethora of other shows and attractions, starting at 8 p.m.

During a press conference to brief the pyrotechnics event on Monday, Chiayi County Culture and Tourism Bureau Director-General Hsu Yo-jen (許有仁) said that the Taipei Philharmonic Orchestra will perform several pieces of music during the fireworks display, including the Taiwanese folk song “April Rain” composed by Teng Yu-hsien (鄧雨賢), and songs sung by Yeh Hsien-hsiu (葉啟田) and the band Wubai and China Blue, CNA reported.

Chiayi County Commissioner Weng Chang-liang (翁章梁) said that the National Day fireworks will return to Chiayi County after 18 years and that he expects the event will boost the county's tourism revenue during the holiday.

According to the county government, a National Day fireworks fair will open at 2 p.m. on Taizi Boulevard (太子大道) adjacent to the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum. The fair will consist of 400 stalls selling local specialties and foods, the county government said, adding that a nearby parking lot with 12,000 parking spaces will be open to the public for free parking.



(YouTube, Chiayi County Culture and Tourism Bureau video)