Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

'Ugly' building pops up and straddles Taiwan sidewalk

The construction will be demolished if it is found to be built without planning permission

  299
By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/10/03 15:59
A building built over a sidewalk in Changhua City will likely be torn down if it's proven to be an illegal construction. (SETN screenshot)

A building built over a sidewalk in Changhua City will likely be torn down if it's proven to be an illegal construction. (SETN screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A likely illegal apartment appeared overnight on a Changhua City sidewalk, in what must be one of the most brazen examples of flouting planning rules in a country that is famed for it.

Most visitors to Taiwan will have noticed the ubiquitous dinglou jiagai (頂樓加蓋), or illegal rooftop apartments, that sprout from nearly every rooftop. Many locals and visitors call them homes.

However, they are usually hidden away on a rooftop and are vertical, rather than just built horizontally across a sidewalk next to a smart block of apartments.

The corrugated iron building in question on Pingshun Street straddles a sidewalk and has four roll-up metal doors as entrances.

'Ugly' building pops up and straddles Taiwan sidewalk
Before. (SETN screenshot)

Photos of the construction were posted online and local government officers were informed of the illegal building. Its appearance has caused consternation, laughter, and anger in equal measure.

UDN reported Monday (Oct. 3) that netizens were calling it “ugly,” “too much,” and “such bs.”

Local government officers were quoted as saying the building would be investigated to see if it had broken planning laws, though it had been built on private land. However, there are statutes that say you cannot construct closer than 2 meters from a sidewalk.

Illegal construction has been a feature of Taiwan's urban expansion since the Japanese era, but in cities like Taipei the laws have been tightened and if buildings do flout the regulations, they are usually razed.

'Ugly' building pops up and straddles Taiwan sidewalk
After. (SETN screenshot)

'Ugly' building pops up and straddles Taiwan sidewalk
(SETN screenshot)
penthouse
Taipei
changhua City
illegal building
Pingshun Street
dinglou jiagai (頂樓加蓋)
planning rules

RELATED ARTICLES

Ex-NPP leader backs independent Huang Shan-shan for mayor of Taipei
Ex-NPP leader backs independent Huang Shan-shan for mayor of Taipei
2022/10/01 20:44
New Taipei man accused of upskirting over 100 women at bus stop
New Taipei man accused of upskirting over 100 women at bus stop
2022/10/01 10:46
Ex-boyfriend of Taiwan lawmaker sentenced to 2 years, 10 months in jail
Ex-boyfriend of Taiwan lawmaker sentenced to 2 years, 10 months in jail
2022/09/30 17:30
Nuit Blanche Taipei to feature performances and art installations
Nuit Blanche Taipei to feature performances and art installations
2022/09/30 11:41
Photo of the Day: Army chopper flies flag over Taipei
Photo of the Day: Army chopper flies flag over Taipei
2022/09/29 18:13