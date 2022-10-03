'Ugly' building pops up and straddles Taiwan sidewalk

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A likely illegal apartment appeared overnight on a Changhua City sidewalk, in what must be one of the most brazen examples of flouting planning rules in a country that is famed for it.

Most visitors to Taiwan will have noticed the ubiquitous dinglou jiagai (頂樓加蓋), or illegal rooftop apartments, that sprout from nearly every rooftop. Many locals and visitors call them homes.

However, they are usually hidden away on a rooftop and are vertical, rather than just built horizontally across a sidewalk next to a smart block of apartments.

The corrugated iron building in question on Pingshun Street straddles a sidewalk and has four roll-up metal doors as entrances.



Before. (SETN screenshot)

Photos of the construction were posted online and local government officers were informed of the illegal building. Its appearance has caused consternation, laughter, and anger in equal measure.

UDN reported Monday (Oct. 3) that netizens were calling it “ugly,” “too much,” and “such bs.”

Local government officers were quoted as saying the building would be investigated to see if it had broken planning laws, though it had been built on private land. However, there are statutes that say you cannot construct closer than 2 meters from a sidewalk.

Illegal construction has been a feature of Taiwan's urban expansion since the Japanese era, but in cities like Taipei the laws have been tightened and if buildings do flout the regulations, they are usually razed.



After. (SETN screenshot)



(SETN screenshot)