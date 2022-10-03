Taiwan reports 33,377 local COVID cases, 38 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 33,377 local COVID cases on Monday (Oct. 3).

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 54 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 6,581,117. The 38 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 11,201.

Local cases

The local cases include 15,597 males, 17,766 females, and 14 under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 38 deaths announced on Monday included 22 males and 16 females ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 36 had a history of chronic disease, and 27 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from Sept. 1-29 and the dates of death were from Sept. 23-30.

Imported cases

The 54 imported cases included 30 males and 24 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 6,581,117 cases, of which 6,546,039 were local and 35,024 were imported. Thus far, 11,201 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.