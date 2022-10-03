Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan rescues 285 from human trafficking traps in Cambodia

Number of Cambodia-related fraud cases plunges to 1 in September from 258 in July

  117
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/03 14:27
Phnom Penh of Cambodia.

Phnom Penh of Cambodia. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan had assisted 285 citizens in returning home from fraud and human trafficking rings involving Cambodia as of Sept. 28, said Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) on Monday (Oct. 3).

Hsu said in a legislative briefing that 310 victims had been identified among the 4,679 individuals who traveled to Cambodia in the past year, and 354 were rescued, per CNA.

Since March, the National Police Agency has cracked 100 relevant cases and made 284 arrests. Among the arrests, 70 were gang members and 63 of them were placed in custody, Hsu added.

With the effort to crack down on crimes that trick people into traveling to Cambodia for scam-related activities including airport interceptions, the number of Taiwanese visitors to the country and reports of human trafficking have reduced. The number of cases that surged to 258 in July has dropped to 58 in August with only one in September.

Read more: Taiwan gangs help rescue victims of Cambodian human trafficking
Taiwan
human trafficking
fraud
fraud rings
Cambodia

RELATED ARTICLES

Traffic control to be in effect on Taiwan’s Taipingshan during beech-watching season
Traffic control to be in effect on Taiwan’s Taipingshan during beech-watching season
2022/10/02 21:00
Caribbean Carnival at Taipei restaurant goes off without a hitch
Caribbean Carnival at Taipei restaurant goes off without a hitch
2022/10/02 17:36
Taiwan reports 43,241 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 43,241 local COVID cases
2022/10/02 14:31
US, Australia, Japan defense chiefs reaffirm Taiwan Strait peace
US, Australia, Japan defense chiefs reaffirm Taiwan Strait peace
2022/10/02 13:24
German parliamentary delegation arrives in Taiwan
German parliamentary delegation arrives in Taiwan
2022/10/02 10:04