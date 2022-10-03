Taiwan rescues 285 from human trafficking traps in Cambodia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan had assisted 285 citizens in returning home from fraud and human trafficking rings involving Cambodia as of Sept. 28, said Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) on Monday (Oct. 3).

Hsu said in a legislative briefing that 310 victims had been identified among the 4,679 individuals who traveled to Cambodia in the past year, and 354 were rescued, per CNA.

Since March, the National Police Agency has cracked 100 relevant cases and made 284 arrests. Among the arrests, 70 were gang members and 63 of them were placed in custody, Hsu added.

With the effort to crack down on crimes that trick people into traveling to Cambodia for scam-related activities including airport interceptions, the number of Taiwanese visitors to the country and reports of human trafficking have reduced. The number of cases that surged to 258 in July has dropped to 58 in August with only one in September.

