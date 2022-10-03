Jordanian engineer awarded Taiwan's Plum Blossom Card

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Jordanian engineer who is dedicated to the research of heat transfer in nanofluids has been awarded the Plum Blossom Card by the National Immigration Agency (NIA).

Mohammed Amer, a Jordanian senior engineer, researches heat sources such as nanofluid heat transfer, heat exchangers, and frosting and defrosting, according to the NIA. He came to Taiwan in 2015 to study for a master's degree in mechanical engineering.

He is currently not only employed by motor companies but has also obtained patents for two inventions earlier this year. As a "senior professional talent," he applied to the NIA for the Plum Blossom Car, a permanent residence permit for foreigners who have made special contributions to Taiwan, are senior professionals, or invest in the country.

The NIA pointed out that Amer is proficient in Arabic, English, and Chinese. He has a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering. His research focuses on cooling modules, ventilation, and air purification solutions that can be used in the production of notebook computer fans and cooling systems.

Among Amer's new patents include a fan blade invention that improves airflow and reduces noise and a new type of fan frame that also improves airflow and reduces noise. Amer was cited by the NIA as saying that his current job is to promote electronic cooling technology and make Taiwan a world leader.

In addition, he has published more than 20 papers and served as a reviewer for internationally renowned journals. He has lived in Taiwan for eight years and greatly enjoys viewing Taiwan's mountains and rivers.



Amer (right) with his wife. (NIA photo)