Woman killed, 3 injured after 91-year-old driver reverses onto sidewalk in north Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman was killed and three people were injured after a 91-year-old driver, whose license had been revoked, drove in reverse at high speed on a sidewalk in Taoyuan City on Saturday (Oct. 1).

At 5:22 p.m. on Saturday, a 91-year-old man surnamed Lee (李) was driving a silver sedan when he suddenly put the car into reverse on Wenhua 3rd Road in Taoyuan City's Guishan District, reported CNA. It soon swerved over a median and began driving in reverse for about 200 meters.

In the process, it knocked down two scooter riders, a man surnamed Chen (陳) and a man surnamed Lin (林), who were waiting at a red light. Also struck were four pedestrians walking on the sidewalk, including a 51-year-old woman surnamed Teng (鄧), a 13-year-old man surnamed Tsai (蔡), a 39-year-old woman surnamed Lai (賴), and a 56-year-old man surnamed Cheng (鄭).



(Taoyuan Police Department photo)

Lee's vehicle did not come to a stop until it hit a tree in front of a drugstore. At the time of the accident, Teng and her son Tsai were looking at products in front of the drugstore.

Tsai suffered abrasions, while Teng's injuries were more serious. Teng was rushed to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead.

According to police, Lee's license had been revoked due to his advanced age. When officers arrived on the scene, they administered a breathalyzer test on Lee, but his blood alcohol level was found to be 0.

The cause of the accident is under investigation and has been reported to the District Prosecutor's Office. Police appealed to elderly persons who suffer from impairments to avoid operating motor vehicles and instead be transported by family members to avoid accidents.