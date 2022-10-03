Taiwan's Taichung Commercial Bank buys American Continental

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung Commercial Bank (TCB, 台中商銀) confirmed Saturday (Oct. 1) it would buy the California-based American Continental Bank for approximately NT$2.6 billion (US$82 million).

The intention is to expand into the U.S. market and the deal is dependent on regulatory approvals. TCB said it would create a subsidiary to buy the American bank’s holding company, American Continental Bancorp.

This would give it a 100% stake in the U.S. bank, which mainly serves Chinese-American communities in eastern Los Angeles County.

"We are excited to be entering the Los Angeles, Washington, and Texas markets and intend to open new branches in the United States,” TCB President David Jia said in a statement carried by Forbes.

Founded in 2003, American Continental Bank primarily offers commercial real estate and small business loans. The deal is expected to conclude early in the first quarter of next year.