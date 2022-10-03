US secretary of defense pledges continued assistance to maintain Taiwan's defense capability

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. will continue to ensure Taiwan can defend itself, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sept. 30.

“We’re committed to helping Taiwan develop the capability to defend itself,” Austin said, adding, “That work has gone on over time, it will continue into the future.” He reiterated the Biden administration’s position that its “one China” policy has not changed and that it opposes unilateral changes to the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

The secretary of defense said the U.S. will continue cooperating with its allies and partners to “maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

When asked if the American military is prepared to defend Taiwan, Austin said it is “always prepared to protect our interests and live up to our commitments.” He said the military will make sure it has “the right capabilities, in the right places, to ensure that we help our allies maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Austin said he did not see an impending Chinese invasion but rather Beijing attempting to create a “new normal.” He pointed to the increased frequency of Chinese military aircraft and vessels operating near and around Taiwan.

The secretary accused China of using U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit as an opportunity to ramp up military activity in the region. “This is something that bears watching.”

Austin said open channels of communication are critical to both the U.S. and China. “I think that we should do everything that we can to ensure that we have the ability to engage our counterparts routinely,” he said.

However, he acknowledged that bilateral dialogue with Beijing has not been as open as it should be. “I’ve spoken with Minister Wei both on the phone and in person and emphasized how important this is,” Austin said.

“We’ll do everything we can to continue to signal that we want those channels open, and I would hope that China would begin to lean forward a bit more and work with us. “

Austin held a trilateral meeting with Japan Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Australia Minister of Defence Richard Marles on Sunday (Oct. 2), during which they reiterated peace and stability in the strait and the peaceful resolution of cross-strait matters.

"We are deeply concerned by China's increasingly aggressive and bullying behavior in the Taiwan Strait and elsewhere in the region," Austin told reporters before the meeting.