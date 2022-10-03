Taiwan tracks 22 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 22 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 2).

Out of the 22 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two Shenyang J-11 fighter jets crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), while two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets crossed the median line in the southwest sector of the zone, according to the MND.

Meanwhile, one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane, one Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare plane, one Harbin BZK-005 reconnaissance drone, and one CH-4 combat reconnaissance drone were monitored in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft and naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels, in addition to issuing radio warnings. Beijing has sent 30 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval ships around Taiwan so far in October.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ. Following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan at the beginning of August, the PLA has also begun to send drones more frequently into Taiwan’s identification zone.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of eight out of 22 Chinese aircraft on Oct. 2. (MND image)